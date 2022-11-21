Resources for those impacted by Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This weekend at least five people died and about 25 more were injured after a shooting at a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The community is coming together to offer help to those who have been impacted by the shooting at Club Q and may need counseling.

The Patterson Center for Resiliency is offering five free therapy sessions. To get started, they ask you to call 719-300-5735.

Willow Creek Wellness is also services for anyone impacted by the shooting.

If any providers are also offering services for those impacted by this tragedy and would like to be included in this list, reach out to our newsroom. That email is news@kktv.com.

