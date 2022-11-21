Kanye West returns to Twitter

FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015...
FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015 collection at Fashion Week on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another familiar face is back on Twitter.

After being sidelined for two weeks for an antisemitic tirade, Ye is again active on the social media platform.

In one of his first posts, he wrote “Shalom,” Hebrew for peace, with a smiley face.

The artist formerly known as Kanye West was welcomed back by new Twitter owner Elon Musk, who said the Ye hiatus was not his call.

Over the weekend, Musk took polls asking who should be allowed to return to the Twitterverse.

Former President Donald Trump can return, although he has indicated he will keep using his social media platform instead.

One person still banned is conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Multiple dead and at least two dozen injured.
At least 5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
Wesley Adam Braden, 31, was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning on multiple...
Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car
Shooting involving police in Fountain 11/20/22
Shooting involving police south of Colorado Springs in Fountain under investigation
Vigil for Club Q shooting.
WATCH: Vigil for Club Q shooting victims in Colorado Springs
Evacuation order for a Lorson Ranch neighborhood 6/18/21.
Evacuation order for Lorson Ranch neighborhood Friday evening

Latest News

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; at least 162 dead
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
UVA football player wounded in shooting gets out of hospital
A growing memorial near Club Q following a mass shooting.
Charges for suspect of Club Q shooting