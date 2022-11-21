Husband of Club Q shooting victim shares memories of Ashley Paugh

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting.

One of the victims was publicly identified as Ashley Paugh. The following statement was provided to 11 News from a family liaison on behalf of Ashley’s husband, Kurt Paugh:

"We’re absolutely devastated by the loss of Ashley. She meant everything to this family, and we can’t even begin to understand what it will mean to not have her in our lives.

Ashley was a loving wife – she was my high school sweetheart – and she was just an amazing mother. Her daughter was her whole world, and she was so proud of Ryleigh, who is a championship swimmer. She loved her dad, her sister, and her family; Ashley was a loving aunt, with many nieces and nephews who are devastated by her loss.

She had a huge heart. I know that Ashley cared about so many people. She helped so many people through her work at Kids Crossing, a nonprofit that helps find loving homes for foster children. She would do anything for the kids – traveling all over southeastern Colorado, from Pueblo and Colorado Springs to Fremont County and the Colorado border, working to raise awareness and encourage individuals and families to become foster parents to children in our community. This included working with the LGBTQ community to find welcoming foster placements for children. During the holidays, Ashley organized giving trees and delivered them to businesses so that foster kids could have brighter holidays – and in fact, she was setting up giving trees even last week, canvassing Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

In addition to her family and making a difference in the community, Ashley loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding four-wheelers.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: KKTV originally published the headline of this article referring to Ashley as the suspect. We regret the mistake and have corrected it to “victim.”

