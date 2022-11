DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos have parted ways with Running Back Melvin Gordon III.

The team made the announcement less than 24 hours after the fell to AFC West foe the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, while at home.

Up next for the Broncos, the Panthers.

We've waived RB Melvin Gordon III. pic.twitter.com/zRCr3aqYup — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 21, 2022

