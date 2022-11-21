Club Q shooting witness says he hid in dressing room to save his life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Joshua Thurman was celebrating his birthday Saturday night at Club Q, when Colorado Springs Police said an alleged gunman, 22-year- old Anderson Lee Aldrich, began open firing inside.

“I heard four to five shots fired. I thought it was music because where the bar is there’s windows but it’s like soundproof so it was muffled. The shots were closer so once I knew what was going on I ran,” said Joshua Thurman as he stood near a memorial for the five victims who were killed.

“We literally got down on the ground, I made them close and lock the doors. We shut off all the lights and we called the police,” added Thurman.

Police said they were on the scene within minutes of the first 911 call. After the suspect was taken into custody, police and first responders began to clear the nightclub.

When it was his turn to go, Thurman said he was in shock.

“When we finally did make it out, they were bodies on the ground.There was blood. It was awful” said Thurman.

Across the road at a different night club, Keoni Moore was saw the police cars going to the scene and found out what was happening.

“It was like minute by minute... I was wondering what was going on,” said Moore, who used to be a former DJ at Club Q.

The tragic events of Saturday night have left the community feeling shattered.

Thurman, who has been going to the popular LGBTQ+ nightclub for more than 10 years said what happened was unacceptable.

“No matter gay, straight, black, white, man, woman, no one should have to go through this,” said Thurman.

