Charges for suspect of Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News has learned the charges that the suspect of a mass shooting at a local gay bar on Saturday night is facing.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing five counts of first degree murder and five counts of bias motivated crime to cause bodily injury.

Aldrich is not in the El Paso County Jail at the time of writing this article. We know that he was taken to the hospital after the incident.

