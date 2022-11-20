President Biden and other leaders share condolences tied to Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five people are dead and more than two dozen were injured after a gunman opened fire in a Colorado Springs nightclub Saturday night, police say.

Click here for the original coverage and more details on the tragedy.

Leaders across the country and in Colorado Springs are sharing their condolences on social media:

Jill and I are praying for the families of the five people killed in Colorado Springs, and for those injured in this senseless attack.



While no motive in this attack is yet clear, we know that gun violence has a particular impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our nation. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2022

The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful.



This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers.



This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 20, 2022

Horrific situation in Colorado Springs.



I’m thinking of all victims & their families, & will continue monitoring the situation.



These attacks must stop. My heart is with our LGBTQ+ community as we all reel from this violence. https://t.co/vy4KI72GZk — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) November 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.