Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector

A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.(Noonans)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.

A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.

Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.

The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSPD responding to shooting on North Academy
At least 5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
Wesley Adam Braden, 31, was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning on multiple...
Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car
AMBER Alert 11/17/22.
14-year-old girl reportedly taken in Wyoming found safe
Adrianna Mills
Fundraiser started to help 3 kids who lost their parents in Teller County tragedy
Joseph Gonzales, 31, was convicted of first-degree murder on Wednesday after officials say he...
Man sentenced to life in prison for ‘executing’ man at Colorado motel in 2020

Latest News

Lindsey Abbuhl under investigation after faking daughter Rylee's terminal illness for years to...
Officials: Mother accused of faking daughter’s illness to get donations pleads guilty
One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
1 dead, 2 dozen injured, when bus carrying students crashes
CSPD responding to shooting on North Academy
At least 5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
A growing memorial near Club Q following a mass shooting.
Official Club Q fundraiser following deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub