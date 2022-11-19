Over 8,000 turkeys delivered to families in need for Thanksgiving

By Brian Sherrod
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The thousands of turkeys you donated at King Soopers stores will be given to families in need today.

Take A Turkey to Work Day is an event hosted by Care and Share. Over 8,000 families across Southern Colorado will receive turkeys. 11 News partners with Care and Share Food Bank for the annual event where the turkeys are collected.

It is not too late for you to help. You can do it right now by clicking here. Just $25.00 helps the food bank purchase a turkey for a local family’s thanksgiving meal.

“If you think about it, that’s going to be up to 10,000 families that can receive that centerpiece,” Nate Springer, CEO, Care and Share. “It doesn’t matter about your culture or your background. We all gather around food so it just makes me happy to think about that.”

Care and Share’s goal is to collect 10,000 turkeys. Overall, they collected 8,010 which is still a pretty great number.

