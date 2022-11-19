Man sentenced to life in prison for ‘executing’ man at Colorado motel in 2020

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) -A man in Weld County was sentenced to life in prison Friday morning after being convicted of first-degree murder earlier in the week.

A jury convicted Joseph Gonzales, 31, of first-degree murder Wednesday. Officials said Gonzales shot and killed Abdul Nigel Jefferies at the Rodeway Inn motel in Evans in September 2020.

Evans police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel at about 3:50 a.m., and when officers arrived on scene, they found Jefferies’ body on a balcony where he had been shot several times, including twice in the head.

According to officials, Gonzales was out on parole for another violent offense when Jefferies was killed. Gonzales pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2012 and served eight years of a 13 year sentence before being released in April 2020.

