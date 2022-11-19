Fundraiser started to help 3 kids who lost their parents in Teller County tragedy

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado children lost both of their parents in one night to a tragedy that remains under investigation by law enforcement.

The children, ages 7, 5 and an infant at just six weeks old, will now be in the care of their maternal grandparents. A GoFundMe started by Brittany Kible and Megan Osborn aims to support the grandparents as they also deal with the sudden loss of their daughter, Adrianna Mills. Click here to give.

Kible and Osborn are the directors of Faith Lutheran Church Preschool in Woodland Park, the school Adrianna took her kids to for two years.

“When Adrianna moved to Woodland Park from New Mexico and enrolled her two kids in the preschool and Pre-k program, we knew immediately what a great woman and mom she was,” Kible and Osborn wrote of Adrianna. “Adrianna loved her kids more than life itself. She put them first in everything she did and was a very involved mom who quickly became known and adored by all in the community.”

KKTV 11 News spoke to the mother of Adrianna to confirm the validity of the GoFundMe page.

“I am completely overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous outpouring of love and messages from so many people that new my beautiful Adrianna,” the mother of Adrianna wrote. “People from first grade, old teachers, her cheer team, parents of her friends who considered her family even all the way from Australia. My daughter was not only beautiful on the outside but her heart and love for people was amazing.”

The mother of Adriana tells 11 News her daughter was a beautiful girl, but she was never vein. She added she was beautiful both inside and out. One of the children had to make the unimaginable 911 call on Sunday from the family’s Florissant home.

“It’s a tragedy for the community,” said Lt. Wes Walter with the sheriff’s office. “My heart goes out to the families and to those children. It’s a heartbreaking story.”

The investigation into the deaths of both Adrianna Mills and her husband Sean Mills is ongoing. Click here for more on the original coverage.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.