Colorado Springs man with multiple felony warrants arrested after getting stranded in stolen car

Wesley Adam Braden, 31, was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning on multiple felony warrants after getting stranded on I-25.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man wanted on several felony warrants was arrested just south of Pueblo early Friday morning after getting stranded in a stolen car on I-25.

Pueblo County deputies said they responded around 3 a.m. when a truck driver called Colorado State Patrol to report a car stranded on the side of the road. According to deputies, the truck driver said the car’s driver did not want law enforcement called, but the truck driver still called Colorado State Patrol.

Wesley Adam Braden, 31, drove away as deputies arrived, but he was stopped shortly after. Deputies said they learned that the car Braden was driving had been reported stolen out of Colorado Springs. Deputies said they also learned that Braden was wanted on several felony warrants, including attempted homicide, and found a loaded handgun in the car.

Deputies said Braden was taken into custody without incident, arrested on his existing warrants and new charges of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and a protection order violation.

Deputies said they also learned as Braden was being booked that another felony warrant had just been issued for him out of Fountain.

