AAA offers winter driving tips for Colorado drivers

AAA offers winter driving tips for Colorado drivers
By Carel Lajara
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers in Colorado are starting to see icy road conditions that make for a dangerous commute. With winter almost here, AAA is offering some tips to stay safe on the roads in the coming months.

It starts with making sure your vehicle is prepared for winter, this includes: making sure you have the right tires, that your car battery works in cold weather, your wiper blades are in good condition, and you’ve got enough wiper fluid. Wiper fluid is especially important, according to AAA.

“Losing visibility on a highway at highway speeds is exceptionally dangerous,” said Skyler McKinley, AAA. “But even driving around your neighborhood with visibility issues will lead to crashes.”

Colorado law also requires that drivers completely clear off their vehicles of snow because it can fly off and onto other vehicles causing crashes. Slowing down is also key when trying to prevent an accident. McKinley suggests following distances of eight to twelve seconds depending on conditions.

“We saw significant pile up in Denver a few weeks ago related to this,” said McKinley. “Know that bridges and overpasses ice first, so drive exceptionally slow whenever encountering one of those.”

Finally, always make gradual movements when you’re behind the wheel.

“Don’t ever slam on the brakes if you can avoid it,” said McKinley. “Don’t jerk your steering wheels, don’t accelerate suddenly, don’t do anything suddenly. Gradual is the name of the game when it comes to snow and ice.”

For more information on safe driving during the winter, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated as of 4:20 p.m. 11/17/22
Rep. Lauren Boebert declares victory over Adam Frisch for U.S. HD-3 in Colorado
FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
AMBER Alert 11/17/22.
AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old girl reportedly taken in Wyoming
D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day
Rye HS logo. D-70.
Multiple students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at a Colorado school, investigation underway

Latest News

Adrianna Mills
Fundraiser started to help 3 kids who lost their parents in Teller County tragedy
Bitter cold tonight
Snow has ended, one more night of cold
Care and Share is hoping to collect 10,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving 2022!
Take a Turkey to Work Day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo
Take a Turkey to Work Day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo
Take a Turkey to Work Day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo