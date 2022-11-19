AAA offers winter driving tips for Colorado drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers in Colorado are starting to see icy road conditions that make for a dangerous commute. With winter almost here, AAA is offering some tips to stay safe on the roads in the coming months.

It starts with making sure your vehicle is prepared for winter, this includes: making sure you have the right tires, that your car battery works in cold weather, your wiper blades are in good condition, and you’ve got enough wiper fluid. Wiper fluid is especially important, according to AAA.

“Losing visibility on a highway at highway speeds is exceptionally dangerous,” said Skyler McKinley, AAA. “But even driving around your neighborhood with visibility issues will lead to crashes.”

Colorado law also requires that drivers completely clear off their vehicles of snow because it can fly off and onto other vehicles causing crashes. Slowing down is also key when trying to prevent an accident. McKinley suggests following distances of eight to twelve seconds depending on conditions.

“We saw significant pile up in Denver a few weeks ago related to this,” said McKinley. “Know that bridges and overpasses ice first, so drive exceptionally slow whenever encountering one of those.”

Finally, always make gradual movements when you’re behind the wheel.

“Don’t ever slam on the brakes if you can avoid it,” said McKinley. “Don’t jerk your steering wheels, don’t accelerate suddenly, don’t do anything suddenly. Gradual is the name of the game when it comes to snow and ice.”

