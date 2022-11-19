14-year-old girl reportedly taken in Wyoming found safe

CASPER, Wyo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert issued in Wyoming for 14-year-old girl was cancelled Friday night after the girl was found safe in another state.

Casper police said that Gracelyn Pratt was located in Arizona. Police also said they have a suspect in custody.

No further details about her recovery were reported as of Saturday morning, but police said Pratt’s guardians and family had been notified.

PREVIOUS: An AMBER Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Casper Police Department, Gracelyn Pratt may be with a family “acquaintance” 36-year-old James Martin. The two may be traveling in a black 2014 Ford F-150 with Wyoming license plate 1-3 6 9 2 9.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information call 307-235-8278.

**UPDATE** The last known license plate on MARTIN's vehicle is Wyoming 1 county 3 6 9 2 9. Amber Alert... Posted by Casper Police Department on Thursday, November 17, 2022

