Take a Turkey to Work Day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Care and Share is hoping to collect 10,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving 2022!
Care and Share is hoping to collect 10,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving 2022!(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Non-profit Care and Share of Southern Colorado needs help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving!

Those interested in donating money can click here. A donation of $25 will provide one Thanksgiving turkey for a family in need this holiday season. The public also has the option to donate a turkey in person on Friday Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The locations include:

-9225 N Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

-7915 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

-6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard, Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

-3250 Centennial Boulevard, Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

-102 W 29th Street, Pueblo (King Soopers)

-3050 W Northern Avenue, Pueblo (King Soopers)

-2605 Preamble Point , Colorado Springs (Care and Share Distribution Center)

-100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo (Care and Share Distribution Center)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated as of 4:20 p.m. 11/17/22
Rep. Lauren Boebert declares victory over Adam Frisch for U.S. HD-3 in Colorado
FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
AMBER Alert 11/17/22.
AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old girl reportedly taken in Wyoming
Rye HS logo. D-70.
Multiple students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at a Colorado school, investigation underway
The crash scene at Brenner Place and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The driver had to be freed from...
1 injured after crashing into drainage ditch

Latest News

11/18/22
WATCH: Bear and cubs spotted at Bear Creek Regional Park in Colorado Springs
ICE graphic.
2 ‘non-citizen’ sex offenders arrested in Colorado
Download the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather App
Download the KKTV 11 Breaking Weather App
D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day