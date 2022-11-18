Take a Turkey to Work Day in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Non-profit Care and Share of Southern Colorado needs help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving!

Those interested in donating money can click here. A donation of $25 will provide one Thanksgiving turkey for a family in need this holiday season. The public also has the option to donate a turkey in person on Friday Nov. 18 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The locations include:

-9225 N Union Boulevard, Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

-7915 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

-6030 Stetson Hills Boulevard, Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

-3250 Centennial Boulevard, Colorado Springs (King Soopers)

-102 W 29th Street, Pueblo (King Soopers)

-3050 W Northern Avenue, Pueblo (King Soopers)

-2605 Preamble Point , Colorado Springs (Care and Share Distribution Center)

-100 Greenhorn Drive, Pueblo (Care and Share Distribution Center)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.