Officials warn about homeless warming fires, three in the last four days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is telling people to be alert after three fires were started in the last four days. They say all coming from homeless warming or cooking fires.

“The challenge is that when it’s not done safety or it’s done illegality that can pose significant risk to business in our community,” Kris Cooper, Deputy Fire Marshal.

The most recent happened last night near North Circle Drive and Pikes Peak. Officials were able to knock down the flames, but say property was damaged.

11 News Spoke with one man who lives in that neighborhood, he says he thought the fire was started by homeless activity before officials had confirmed it was.

“We were sitting in the house watching TV and then my girlfriend came out and said there’s a fire back there there’s a fire,” Jake Maze.

Tuesday night, the D2 Demo and Dirt company building was up in flames after a homeless camp fire spread. 11 News spoke with the owner who says it is a total loss. He said he worried something like this could happened and previously contacted authorities and installed cameras.

The Fire Department says it is important for people to contact authorities if they are concerned about activity around their property.

“Business owners, home owners if they have activity around their property that they have concern over if they’re see increased fire activity certainly let us know,” Kris Cooper, Deputy Fire Marshal.

