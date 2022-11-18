Man arrested in Colorado Springs for child exploitation over email

By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material over email.

Matthew Sharb, 46, was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child. Police made the arrest after receiving a “cybertip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in October.

Investigators linked this tip to another tip from 2021 referencing the same email address, according to an online blotter entry.

The investigation was led by the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which consists of a detective from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department and Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations.

Child sexual exploitation can be reported at NCMEC’s CyberTip Report website or by calling 1-800-843-5678.

