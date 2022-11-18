FDA announces amoxicillin shortage as respiratory illness rises

(KKTV) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat certain respiratory infections, is currently in shortage as respiratory illness rises across the country and across Colorado.

Colorado Springs-based pharmacist Michael Stewart told 11 News Friday that pharmacies have the drug, but it is currently being allocated in certain amounts.

Stewart also said that there are alternatives that can be prescribed, like Augmentin, which contains a combination of amoxicillin.

“You know, the infection is serious and the shortage is an issue, but we just continue to try to get a supply in for those patients,” Stewart said. “There’s not much you can do when there is no supply for the demand.”

Stewart and local physician Dr. Richard both said the shortage is due to a rise in demand because of the rise in respiratory illness, but a lack of supply due to supply chain issues.

Dr. Vu said one way patients can help to curb the shortage is by making sure that they’re not taking the antibiotic for viral infections, like RSV, the flu and COVID.

“Majority of those infections, most of those infections are not bacterial, therefore do not need to be treated with antibiotics,” Dr. Vu explained.

Dr. Vu said he believes pressure on manufacturers will have the drug back in full stock in two to three months. A status of all drugs the FDA has listed as “currently in shortage” can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.