Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day

By Lauren Watson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:24 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado School District 11 Superintendent Michael Gaal issued an apology to families and staff Friday morning regarding his decision not to delay start times despite inclement weather.

Many other districts in the area had two-hour delays or closed entirely on Friday, citing the cold weather and icy road conditions. D11 officials offered no alert other than a “normal” operations status on the delays and closures page of their website.

In Gaal’s statement, he said the district is “developing better action plans to address inclement weather situations in the future.” He also offered appreciation for those who showed up to the schools today, as well as an understanding for families who chose to keep their children home today.

Gaal’s full apology can be read below:

