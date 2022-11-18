Colorado Springs Deploys 20 Snow Plows During Storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Public Works Division will deploy 20 snowplows tonight to keep roads clear. It is what they call a “partial call out” meaning just under half of the city’s fleet and drivers will be deployed.

“We’re anticipating it’s going to be a lighter storm. However, we simply want to be prepared just in case more accumulation comes in than expected.”

Clint brown, the Street Operations Manager for the City of Colorado Springs Public Works Division say the city is prepared for anything. In the past two years the department faced a worker shortage and a shortage of the pre-treatment solution it uses to keep roads from freezing.

The city uses three different mixtures. Treated salt is used to melt snow and ice at low temperatures and helps keep ice from forming on the road surface after it has been plowed.

Anti-Skid is a sand and salt mixture used when temperatures fall enough to decrease the effectiveness of de-icers. The salt helps to imbed the sand in the ice and increases traction on icy roadways.

And finally, magnesium chloride is a liquid de-icer that is very effective at melting ice when the temperature outside is above zero. This material helps keep ice from bonding with the road surface, making it easier to plow snow and ice from the roadway.

The department also has a nearly full staff at the moment. with just 12 vacancies out of 140 positions. They also use a fleet of 50 plows, four motor graders, and six loaders.

