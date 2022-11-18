CHECK IT OUT: Manitou Springs announces the winners of its 2022 photo contest!

Check out the Top 10 photos from Manitou Springs' 150th anniversary photo contest!
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Last month, Manitou Springs asked for your photos showing what the community means to you.

Now the results are in! The city has announced the winners of this year’s photo contest!

1st: Nicole Ford

2nd: Dave Wolverton

3rd: Mickey Simpson

4th: Leslie Kingman

5th: Leslie Kingman

6th: Stephen Kirkevold-Corder

7th: Gen Chalstrom

8th: Ric Moxley

9th: Kaley Hendrix

10th: Mickey Simpson

The city says the 10 winning photos were selected from more than 90 submitted for the contest. Manitou Springs spokesperson Alex Trefry says this is the third year the city has held this photo competition, and that while it’s one his favorite events -- it’s extremely hard judging!

Based on the winning entries, spectacular skies, cute shops, snowy scenery and sweeping vistas are among the things that best represent Manitou Springs! Watch the video above to see these gorgeous photos, or click through this gallery:

Tell me something good! If you have a positive story you would like for us to cover, submit it to Good News Friday by clicking here, or email it directly to lgrewe@kktv.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Updated as of 4:20 p.m. 11/17/22
Rep. Lauren Boebert declares victory over Adam Frisch for U.S. HD-3 in Colorado
AMBER Alert 11/17/22.
AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old girl reportedly taken in Wyoming
The crash scene at Brenner Place and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The driver had to be freed from...
1 injured after crashing into drainage ditch
Rye HS logo. D-70.
Multiple students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at a Colorado school, investigation underway

Latest News

This combo image shows Democratic candidate for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District Adam...
WATCH: Colorado District 3 Democratic challenger Adam Frisch officially concedes to Rep. Lauren Boebert
D-11 Logo
Colorado Springs superintendent issues apology after rough start to snowy day
Generic police lights
Man arrested in Colorado Springs for child exploitation over email
Applications open for grant hoping to boost apprenticeship programs in Colorado