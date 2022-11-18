Burglary suspect sought in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglary is under investigation in Fountain and police are asking for the public’s help.

On Thursday, the Fountain Police Department shared photos of a suspect and suspect vehicle in connection to a burglary that happened on Oct. 28 along Bandley Drive. The neighborhood is near I-25 and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call (719) 313-3302.

More information on the case is below:

