Burglary suspect sought in Fountain

Burglary suspect.
Burglary suspect.(Fountain PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A burglary is under investigation in Fountain and police are asking for the public’s help.

On Thursday, the Fountain Police Department shared photos of a suspect and suspect vehicle in connection to a burglary that happened on Oct. 28 along Bandley Drive. The neighborhood is near I-25 and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call (719) 313-3302.

More information on the case is below:

