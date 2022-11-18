Applications open for grant hoping to boost apprenticeship programs in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A grant hoping to provide a financial intensive to employers and encourage companies to take on apprentices is open for application.

The Accelerate Apprenticeship Grant will help companies with current or existing apprenticeship programs by giving them up to $7,500.

Officials are hoping this will boost the number apprenticeship programs in Colorado.

“We believe apprenticeships are the future of work. They’re a proven model that’s been at play for more than 80 years in the United States and longer internationally. With the sort of work job shortages that we have and the changes in demographics, we know businesses need to think differently in how they are building their ideal talent,” stated Katherine Keegan with the Office of Future of Work.

Employers will receive the first $5,000 once they register a new or existing program and hire an apprentice.

They last $2,500 will come after they’ve retained that apprentice for 6 months.

This is not a competitive grant and it will be available until the $600,000 fund is gone, but employers are encouraged to apply right away.

For more information on how to apply click here.

