3rd Whataburger scheduled to open in Colorado Springs Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs residents have a lot of choices when it comes to burgers!

Whataburger is scheduled to open a third location in Olympic City USA on Friday. The new spot is at 5905 Constitution Ave., near Powers and Constitution Avenue on the east side of the city. They are planning to open at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The other two locations include 1310 Interquest Pkwy and 6140 Dublin Rd.

Click here for more on the new location including a traffic map.

