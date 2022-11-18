3rd Whataburger scheduled to open in Colorado Springs Friday

Whataburger logo.
Whataburger logo.(Whataburger)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs residents have a lot of choices when it comes to burgers!

Whataburger is scheduled to open a third location in Olympic City USA on Friday. The new spot is at 5905 Constitution Ave., near Powers and Constitution Avenue on the east side of the city. They are planning to open at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The other two locations include 1310 Interquest Pkwy and 6140 Dublin Rd.

Click here for more on the new location including a traffic map.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
Homeless reportedly caused large commercial structure fire in Colorado Springs
Updated as of 4:20 p.m. 11/17/22
Rep. Boebert maintains lead over Frisch for U.S. House District 3 in Colorado on Thursday
Police activity in Colorado Springs 11/15/22.
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death
Chief Klipfel.
Small Colorado town has a new police chief after the entire force quit earlier this year

Latest News

Starbucks employees on strike in Colorado Springs 11/17/22.
Small group of Starbucks employees go on strike in Colorado
Burglary suspect.
Burglary suspect sought in Fountain
The FDA has announced that amoxicillin is currently in shortage as respiratory illnesses rise.
FDA announces amoxicillin shortage as respiratory illness rises
Updated as of 4:20 p.m. 11/17/22
Rep. Boebert maintains lead over Frisch for U.S. House District 3 in Colorado on Thursday