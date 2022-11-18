2 ‘non-citizen’ sex offenders arrested in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Two people who are not United States citizens and are sex offenders were arrested in Colorado recently.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reporting ICE officers in Denver took the pair into custody during a nationwide enforcement effort from Oct. 22 through Nov. 4.

“Sexually violent predators, especially those who hurt children, have no place in our community,” said acting Field Office Director Jesus M. Rocha. “We will continue to target unlawfully present noncitizens with egregious criminal convictions for removal from the U.S. in an effort to keep communities safe.”

In a news release shared with the public this week, federal authorities did not publicly identify the two arrested in Colorado. They did share some details on each person:

-A 58-year-old citizen of Mexico in Holyoke, Colorado convicted in July 2018 of two counts of misdemeanor sexual contact-victim who was helpless by the Weld County District Court in Greeley, Colorado. The court ordered the noncitizen to register as a sex offender and they will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

-A 30-year-old citizen of Mexico in Fort Collins, Colorado convicted in January 2022 of felony child abuse negligently causing significant bodily injury by the Larimer County District Court in Fort Collins, Colorado. The court ordered the noncitizen to register as a sex offender and they will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Both suspect will go through a legal process from federal immigration judges.

Members of the public can report crimes and suspicious activity by dialing 866-347-2423 or completing the online tip form.

