Vista Ridge High School placed under short security status following reported bullying incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A short security status has been lifted at a Colorado Springs high school, and operations are back to normal.

Vista Ridge High School in District 49 went on a secured perimeter status for 45 minutes Thursday morning while school resource officers and district security staff investigated a rumored threat.

“This morning a student notified VRHS administrators about a prior altercation that had the potential to continue on campus Thursday,” a letter to parents read in part. “Administrators immediately notified our safety and security team along with our law enforcement partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department. Students and staff remained inside the building, and we restricted visitors, which follows our secured perimeter procedures.”

According to Springs police, the incident started Wednesday when several students bullied a classmate. That student’s guardian then wanted to speak to the kids, prompting police to get involved.

“We handled that issue yesterday,” said a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department, not elaborating further.

Thursday morning, kids started talking about the incident the day before, and a rumor started that the guardian was going to come back to the school.

“As a result, the secure perimeter was implemented. The [school resource officer] and school staff determined that there was no validity to what the students were saying after talking to the guardian.”

Once assured there was no threat, the secured perimeter status was lifted.

The full letter to parents is below:

Vista Ridge High School was placed on secured perimeter status about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday as school administrators, school resource officers and district security staff investigated a possible threat.

This morning a student notified VRHS administrators about a prior altercation that had the potential to continue on campus Thursday. Administrators immediately notified our safety and security team along with our law enforcement partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department. Students and staff remained inside the building, and we restricted visitors, which follows our secured perimeter procedures.

The initial report was investigated by our safety and security team in collaboration with our law enforcement partners at CSPD, who spoke to the individual involved. The investigation revealed nothing specific to verify a credible threat, or danger to the school. VRHS received the all clear to lift the secured perimeter status at 10:30 a.m., approximately 45 minutes after the initial call.

D49 and VRHS thanks our law enforcement partners and encourages all of our staff, students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We will remain proactive and partner with local law enforcement to ensure a safe learning environment awaits every District 49 learner.

If you have any questions please contact the school.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.