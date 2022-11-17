Springs police: Suspected DUI driver causes 3-car crash; stolen car one of the vehicles involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into a stolen car in Colorado Springs early Thursday morning.

According to police, the driver was headed westbound on Palmer Park when he blew through the intersection of North Academy and slammed into two southbound cars, which had a green light. His vehicle flipped over and ended up on its roof just west of the intersection. Police say he sustained some injuries and remained at the scene. Identified as 51-year-old Luis Gutierrez, he was later cited and released for DUI.

Officers were told by witnesses that the driver and passenger in one of the other two vehicles ditched the car and ran south. Police later determined that car had been reported stolen out of El Paso County. No information on the make or model was provided, but police say the car had moderate front-end damage following the crash.

The third car only had minor damage, and its driver was unhurt.

Palmer Park and Academy was closed for the investigation but is back open as of Thursday morning’s commute.

