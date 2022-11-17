Small Colorado town has a new police chief after the entire force quit earlier this year

Chief Klipfel.
Chief Klipfel.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Months after a small Colorado town lost its entire police force, Springfield has a new police chief!

Chief Clay Klipfel was sworn in on Sept. 19. Since then, Clipfel has hired Sgt. Derek Solano. Sgt. Solano was sworn in on Nov. 2.

“Chief Klipfel has infused the department with some new energy and is bringing fresh ideas to the area,” Springfield Mayor Tyler Gibson wrote to 11 News. “The PD is working hand-in-hand with Baca County Sheriff Aaron Shiplett and his deputies to combat crime and are doing an outstanding job showcasing intergovernmental teamwork.”

As of Wednesday, the city was accepting applications for officers. Anyone interested in the position is asked to call 719-523-6241 and you should be able to reach Administrative Assistant Joan Day there who can put you in contact with either the Chief or the Sergeant.

Back in July, the Town of Springfield lost its entire police department in one week after the chief, her husband and an officer turned in their resignations.

Springfield is on the southeast side of Colorado in Baca County.

One of the department’s recent busts can be read below:

Two arrested on Felony Charges; On 11/15/22 Springfield PD responded to Big R on a theft that just occurred. Multiple...

Posted by Springfield, CO Police Department on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

