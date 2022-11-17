Reported incident of bullying leads to ‘secured perimeter’ status for Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reports of a “possible threat” were under investigation at a Colorado Springs school on Thursday.

A letter from the interim principal at Vista Ridge High School states her school was placed on secured perimeter status at about 9:45 in the morning. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News there were reports a student was bullied by other students at the end of Wednesday.

“The student’s guardian when picking up the student wanted to speak to the kids,” Senior Public Communications Supervisor Robert Tornabene with CSPD wrote to 11 News. “We handled that issue yesterday. This morning students at the school... began talking about it and again alleging that the guardian was going to come back to the school. As a result, the secure perimeter was implemented. The SRO and School Staff determined that there was no validity to what the students were saying after talking to the guardian.”

Vista Ridge is located on the northeast side of the city.

For bullying prevention resources in Colorado, click here.

“Vista Ridge High School was placed on secured perimeter status about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday as school administrators, school resource officers and district security staff investigated a possible threat. This morning a student notified VRHS administrators about a prior altercation that had the potential to continue on campus Thursday. Administrators immediately notified our safety and security team along with our law enforcement partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department. Students and staff remained inside the building, and we restricted visitors, which follows our secured perimeter procedures. The initial report was investigated by our safety and security team in collaboration with our law enforcement partners at CSPD, who spoke to the individual involved. The investigation revealed nothing specific to verify a credible threat, or danger to the school. VRHS received the all clear to lift the secured perimeter status at 10:30 a.m., approximately 45 minutes after the initial call. D49 and VRHS thanks our law enforcement partners and encourages all of our staff, students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We will remain proactive and partner with local law enforcement to ensure a safe learning environment awaits every District 49 learner. If you have any questions please contact the school.”

