Reported incident of bullying leads to ‘secured perimeter’ status for Colorado Springs school

Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reports of a “possible threat” were under investigation at a Colorado Springs school on Thursday.
A letter from the interim principal at Vista Ridge High School states her school was placed on secured perimeter status at about 9:45 in the morning. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News there were reports a student was bullied by other students at the end of Wednesday.
“The student’s guardian when picking up the student wanted to speak to the kids,” Senior Public Communications Supervisor Robert Tornabene with CSPD wrote to 11 News. “We handled that issue yesterday. This morning students at the school... began talking about it and again alleging that the guardian was going to come back to the school. As a result, the secure perimeter was implemented. The SRO and School Staff determined that there was no validity to what the students were saying after talking to the guardian.”
Vista Ridge is located on the northeast side of the city.
For bullying prevention resources in Colorado, click here.