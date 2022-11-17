Rep. Boebert maintains lead over Frisch for U.S. House District 3 in Colorado on Thursday

HD-3 results as of 11/17/22 1 p.m.
HD-3 results as of 11/17/22 1 p.m.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - More than a week after Election Day in Colorado, Incumbent Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has a slim lead over her challenger Democrat Adam Frisch for U.S. House District 3.

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Rep. Boebert had just over 1,000 more votes than Frisch. The final votes are still being tallied, and when the counting ends a recount is still likely. At that time, Rep. Boebert had 162,228 votes while Frisch had 161,153.

As of Thursday, voters are no longer able to fix any problems that may have caused their ballots to be rejected. Wednesday marked the last day that military and overseas ballots could be accepted.

Starting on Friday, audits will begin.

“County must finish tabulating all in-person and accepted mail ballots cast by voters registered in the county for the November 8 General Election,” the 2022 Election Calendar for Colorado reads pertaining to Nov. 18. “Immediately after completing this tabulation, the county must also generate a summary results report, a results file export suitable for uploading to the Secretary of State’s ENR system, and a CVR export. (Complete by 10th day after election day)”

Tabulation results must be exported to the Secretary of State’s reporting system no later than 5 p.m. on Friday.

Click here for full election results.

