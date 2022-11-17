Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom

Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an Indiana high school student was shot and wounded when a sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged in a classroom as students were taking part in law enforcement vocational training.

The South Vermillion High School student was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Thursday morning’s shooting.

Dave Chapman, superintendent of the South Vermillion Community School Corp., says the student, a male senior, was grazed by the bullet.

He says the shooting occurred in a popular vocational law enforcement class when a Vermillion County Sheriff’s deputy’s gun accidentally discharged.

Indiana State Police say Deputy Tim DisPennett has 19 years of law enforcement experience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
Homeless reportedly caused large commercial structure fire in Colorado Springs
Police activity in Colorado Springs 11/15/22.
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death
Chief Klipfel.
Small Colorado town has a new police chief after the entire force quit earlier this year
The water main is at Cheyenne Road and Corona Avenue.
Water main break floods streets in southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended
WATCH: Driver survives fall into drainage ditch
25 law enforcement recruits injured after a wrong-way crash in California.
GRAPHIC: LA County police recruit crash caught on camera
FILE - Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait in his home studio on Feb....
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
Vista Ridge High School placed under short security status following reported bullying incident