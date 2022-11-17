Multiple students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at a Colorado school, investigation underway

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway following an incident involving pepper spray at a Colorado high school on Wednesday.

KKTV 11 News first learned of the incident on Thursday when concerned parents reached out about the lack of media coverage. According to Lynette Bonfliglio, the public information officer for D-70, there was an incident on Wednesday involving pepper spray on campus and all students impacted are doing fine. Bonfliglio adds an investigation is underway and the incident will be dealt with internally.

Gayle Perez, the public information officer for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed authorities launched their own investigation. Perez added several students were hospitalized as a precaution. The sheriff’s office first received a report on the situation at about 11:45 a.m. An emergency notification was issued to nearby residents because of the large first responder presence at the school. Perez says criminal charges are possible, but the situation remains under investigation Thursday afternoon. Gayle stated that early into the investigation, it appears one student used pepper spray on campus.

The following message was sent out to parents and guardians tied to Rye High School on Wednesday:

“Rye High School Families, we are notifying you about an incident that occurred earlier today. Several students were exposed to pepper spray. Families of affected students have been notified and those students are receiving medical attention. As a precaution, the school will be releasing students early. Student drivers will be released shortly and bus students will be gathered in a safe area until buses arrive.”

