Multiple students hospitalized after pepper spray incident at a Colorado school, investigation underway

Rye HS logo. D-70.
Rye HS logo. D-70.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway following an incident involving pepper spray at a Colorado high school on Wednesday.

KKTV 11 News first learned of the incident on Thursday when concerned parents reached out about the lack of media coverage. According to Lynette Bonfliglio, the public information officer for D-70, there was an incident on Wednesday involving pepper spray on campus and all students impacted are doing fine. Bonfliglio adds an investigation is underway and the incident will be dealt with internally.

Gayle Perez, the public information officer for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed authorities launched their own investigation. Perez added several students were hospitalized as a precaution. The sheriff’s office first received a report on the situation at about 11:45 a.m. An emergency notification was issued to nearby residents because of the large first responder presence at the school. Perez says criminal charges are possible, but the situation remains under investigation Thursday afternoon. Gayle stated that early into the investigation, it appears one student used pepper spray on campus.

The following message was sent out to parents and guardians tied to Rye High School on Wednesday:

