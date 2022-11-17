Firefighters battle fast-moving structure fire east of downtown Colorado Springs

The cause of the fire remains unknown
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:04 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters kept a fire from spreading to homes after it ignited in a backyard shed Wednesday night.

The fire rapidly consumed the structure despite the efforts of a man on scene, who was trying to snuff out the flames with a garden hose while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

The flames were tall and putting up a lot of smoke, so much so that 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux and photographer Ryan Moore noticed the fire on the way to an unrelated scene and called 911.

Firefighters tell 11 News the fire started in the shed, then spread to a nearby power pole. The home is located on Casden Circle, just south of the intersection of North Circle Drive and Pikes Peak Avenue and close to numerous homes and businesses.

Fire crews had their hands full trying to extinguish the blaze before it could move on to other structures.

They were able to get it under control before 10 p.m.

No injuries to firefighters or citizens were reported. The cause remains under investigation.

Watch raw video from the scene below:

The fire ignited in a shed and spread to a power pole before crews got the upper hand.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
Homeless reportedly caused large commercial structure fire in Colorado Springs
Police activity in Colorado Springs 11/15/22.
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death
The water main is at Cheyenne Road and Corona Avenue.
Water main break floods streets in southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
Small grass fire 11/16/22.
Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru
11.17.22
Light snow arrives this evening
Springs police: Suspected DUI driver causes 3-car crash; stolen car one of the vehicles involved
11.17.22
Snow and cold
FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon