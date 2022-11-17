FDA focuses on bacterial illnesses caused by baby formula

FILE - A baby is shown drinking a bottle. The FDA said it is working on ways to ensure that the...
FILE - A baby is shown drinking a bottle. The FDA said it is working on ways to ensure that the baby formula supply is bacteria-free.(Source: CNN/WFTV/KCBS/KCAL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is working on a plan to fight bacterial illnesses caused by contaminated baby formula.

The agency wants a bacterial infection called cronobacter added to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of reportable diseases.

That would require doctors to notify public health officials of any cases they see.

Four infants who consumed powdered formula from Abbott Nutrition last year developed cronobacter infections, and two died.

That resulted in Abbott’s production facility in Sturgis, Michigan, being shut down, triggering a nationwide formula shortage.

Right now, Minnesota is the only state that tracks cronobacter infections.

The FDA is also thinking about creating a dedicated team of food inspectors focused on infant formula.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
Homeless reportedly caused large commercial structure fire in Colorado Springs
Police activity in Colorado Springs 11/15/22.
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death
The water main is at Cheyenne Road and Corona Avenue.
Water main break floods streets in southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
Small grass fire 11/16/22.
Crews battle small grass fire on the south side of Colorado Springs

Latest News

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night
Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru
FILE - People inspect the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Hrabove,...
MH17 verdicts: 2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian convicted of murders
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night
FILE - A sign for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on...
New CEO of FTX blasts its handling of financial information