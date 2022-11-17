Destructive fire east of downtown Colorado Springs reportedly started at homeless camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at a homeless camp destroyed two sheds and spread to a third before firefighters could get the upper hand Wednesday night.

The fire rapidly consumed the structures despite the efforts of a man on scene, who was trying to snuff out the flames with a garden hose while waiting for firefighters to arrive.

The blaze was first reported just after 9 p.m. on Casden Circle, just south of the intersection of North Circle Drive and Pikes Peak Avenue and close to numerous homes and businesses. The flames were tall and putting up a lot of smoke, so much so that 11 News reporter Natalie Devereaux and photographer Ryan Moore noticed the fire on the way to an unrelated scene and called 911.

Along with the sheds, firefighters tell 11 News the blaze damaged a power pole.

Fire crews had their hands full trying to extinguish the blaze before it could move on to other structures.

Electrical transformer will continue to burn until electricity can be shut off. Crews will continue to monitor and protect exposed buildings. pic.twitter.com/YG1gvq2swJ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 17, 2022

They were able to get it under control before 10 p.m.

No injuries to firefighters or citizens were reported.

Watch raw video from the scene below:

