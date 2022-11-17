CSFD firefighters knock down fire near downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out near homes and businesses east of downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, firefighters were called to a backyard on Casden Circle around 9:15 this evening, which is just south of the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Bijou Street. An 11 News crew on the scene said authorities had shut down both directions of North Circle Drive at the time of the fire.

Firefighters say the fire started in a shed before spreading to a power pole, and that it was put out soon after crews arrived on scene. CSFD says that no injuries have been reported, and that a cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for any updates.

