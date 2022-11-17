Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating two armed robberies that happened in quick succession Tuesday night.

An employee at a fast-food restaurant in the 2700 block of South Academy was working the drive-thru at 8 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up with the driver holding a gun. The suspect aimed the weapon at the victim and demanded money.

Twenty minutes later, police say an almost identical crime occurred in the 2700 block of Janitell Road.

At the time of this writing, police have not released suspect descriptions or the names of the businesses involved. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

