‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003. (AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)(AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nearly 40-year wait is over – the sequel to “A Christmas Story” is here!

“A Christmas Story Christmas” premiered on HBO Max Thursday, starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie once again.

“A Christmas Story” premiered 39 years ago in 1983. Set in the 1940s, 9-year-old Ralphie told a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

In the new sequel, an adult Ralphie returns to his home in the 1970s to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
Homeless reportedly caused large commercial structure fire in Colorado Springs
Police activity in Colorado Springs 11/15/22.
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death
Chief Klipfel.
Small Colorado town has a new police chief after the entire force quit earlier this year
The water main is at Cheyenne Road and Corona Avenue.
Water main break floods streets in southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.
Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on the House floor that she will not seek reelection as...
Pelosi will not seek Democratic leader position in House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress
The crash scene at Brenner Place and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The driver had to be freed from...
1 injured after crashing into drainage ditch
A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended