Avoid excess waste this Thanksgiving with a sustainable feast

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanksgiving is almost here along with the highly anticipated holiday meal.

Unfortunately, with that Thanksgiving feast comes massive amounts of food and resource waste.

According to the Natural Resource and Defense Council, around 200 million pounds of turkey go to waste every year.

This doesn’t mean you have to skip the turkey or any other favorite dishes.

Instead, take time to plan out your meal and consider making some eco-friendly changes.

When it comes to shopping for food, don’t go overboard with groceries.

Use an online portion calculator to figure out how much food you really need to prepare for you and your guests.

Avoid using any single use plastics and try to go for re-usable or recyclable dishes.

When the meal is over, consider donating or freezing your leftover so they don’t go to waste.

Ask your friends and family to bring to go containers with them to avoid using any throw away containers.

Erin Levine with World Centric, a zero waste company that make eco-friendly and compostable products, says being aware of your waste on Thanksgiving is important for the environment.

“We have so much that could either be reused, recycled, or up-cycled. There’s just so many ways to think about the reduction so we don’t burden our planet,” said Levine.

Levine explains a lot of people think their food waste is small, but when everyone starts thinking this way, that’s when it becomes a problem.

