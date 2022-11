AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old girl reportedly taken in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Casper Police Department, Gracelyn Pratt may be with a family “acquaintance” 36-year-old Warren Martin. The two may be traveling in a black 2014 Ford F-150 with Wyoming license plate 1-3 6 9 2 9.

If seen, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information call 307-235-8278.

Amber Alert Activation—Casper, Wyoming (November 17, 2022) On November 16, 2022, the Casper Police Department took a... Posted by Casper Police Department on Thursday, November 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.