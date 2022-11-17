1 injured after crashing into drainage ditch
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters freed a driver from a vehicle after it catapulted over a bridge Thursday morning.
Authorities tell 11 News the driver lost control of his car while heading eastbound on Austin Bluffs and crashed into a drainage ditch.
Though the driver’s injuries were serious, police say he is expected to survive.
