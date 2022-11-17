1 injured after crashing into drainage ditch

The crash scene at Brenner Place and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The driver had to be freed from...
The crash scene at Brenner Place and Austin Bluffs Parkway. The driver had to be freed from the vehicle.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters freed a driver from a vehicle after it catapulted over a bridge Thursday morning.

Authorities tell 11 News the driver lost control of his car while heading eastbound on Austin Bluffs and crashed into a drainage ditch.

Though the driver’s injuries were serious, police say he is expected to survive.

