1 injured after crashing into drainage ditch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters freed a driver from a vehicle after it catapulted over a bridge Thursday morning.

Authorities tell 11 News the driver lost control of his car while heading eastbound on Austin Bluffs and crashed into a drainage ditch.

Update - One patient with serious illness injuries has been extricated. pic.twitter.com/kCjn0UUhIY — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 17, 2022

Though the driver’s injuries were serious, police say he is expected to survive.

