Water main break floods streets in southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Roads are flooded in one southwest Springs neighborhood following a massive water main break Wednesday morning.

Springs Utilities confirms the busted main is at Cheyenne Road and Corona Avenue, in the Stratton Meadows arae. A video from an 11 News viewer shows water streaming down multiple residential streets.

There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. Video courtesy of Jamie Gallegos.

Some viewers tell 11 News flooding has gotten near The Vanguard School.

At the time of this writing, Springs Utilities did not have an approximate number of homes without water. A spokesperson for the company said some neighbors had been concerned about their homes flooding but that it wasn’t clear yet if any had been impacted.

Springs Utilities is also repairing two other water main breaks in the city, one on East Citadel Drive near the Citadel Mall and another on Vickers near Erindale. No residents were impacted by the latter break, while the spokesperson for Springs Utilities said two businesses without water for the former.

