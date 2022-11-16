WATCH LIVE: Turkey fryer safety demonstration conducted by Colorado Springs Fire Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach Thanksgiving, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is highlighting the dangers of frying turkeys with a live demonstration.
CSFD says that Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment; the most dangerous being the use of turkey fryers.
If you are planning to use a turkey fire this Thanksgiving, CSFD suggests the following:
- Always, use turkey fryers outdoors at safe distance from buildings and any other material that can burn.
- Never use turkey fryers on wooden decks or in garages.
- Make sure fryer is a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.
- Never leave the fryer unattended. Most units do not have thermostat controls. The oil can continue to heat until it catches fire.
- Never let children or pets near the fryer. Even after use, never allow children or pets near the turkey fryer.
- Do not overfill the fryer.
- Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles.
- If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.
- Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and be careful with marinades.
- Oil and water don’t mix, and water causes oil to spill over, causing a fire or even an explosion hazard.
- Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby.
- Never use water to extinguish a grease fire.
