WATCH LIVE: Turkey fryer safety demonstration conducted by Colorado Springs Fire Department

By Carel Lajara
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach Thanksgiving, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is highlighting the dangers of frying turkeys with a live demonstration.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 3:05 p.m.

CSFD says that Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment; the most dangerous being the use of turkey fryers.

If you are planning to use a turkey fire this Thanksgiving, CSFD suggests the following:

  • Always, use turkey fryers outdoors at safe distance from buildings and any other material that can burn.
  • Never use turkey fryers on wooden decks or in garages.
  • Make sure fryer is a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.
  • Never leave the fryer unattended. Most units do not have thermostat controls. The oil can continue to heat until it catches fire.
  • Never let children or pets near the fryer. Even after use, never allow children or pets near the turkey fryer.
  • Do not overfill the fryer.
  • Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles.
  • If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.
  • Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and be careful with marinades.
  • Oil and water don’t mix, and water causes oil to spill over, causing a fire or even an explosion hazard.
  • Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby.
  • Never use water to extinguish a grease fire.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
Homeless reportedly caused large commercial structure fire in Colorado Springs
Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
Matt Smiley of Lake City poses for a photo with the new state record brook trout he caught Oct....
Another record-breaking brook trout caught in Colorado this year

Latest News

Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
Homeless reportedly caused large commercial structure fire in Colorado Springs
Edith Lehernz
MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother
FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Snow chances late Thursday
Staying cold with snow likely late Thursday