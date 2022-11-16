Unintentional injuries lead causes of death for ages 25-44, CDC says

The death rate in this age range has spiked among certain racial and ethnic groups.
The death rate in this age range has spiked among certain racial and ethnic groups.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death among adults ages 25 to 44, according to new data published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The death rate for this age group, now mostly comprised of millennials, has reportedly been rising for nearly a decade but has spiked among certain racial and ethnic groups.

Blacks, whites and Hispanics all had increased deaths due to unintentional injuries and heart disease in recent years.

But rates of death from unintentional injuries, which include drug overdoses, rose most drastically among Black adults.

And while suicide death rates have stabilized for whites, they’ve continued to increase among Black and Hispanic adults in this age group.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
‘Volatile’ chemicals cause concern during firefight at Colorado Springs business
Matt Smiley of Lake City poses for a photo with the new state record brook trout he caught Oct....
Another record-breaking brook trout caught in Colorado this year
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea

Latest News

Police officers work outside a grain depot where, according to the Polish government, an...
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn’t Russian attack
Missing teen.
MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area
FILE - This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Stephen...
Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son
Don’t spend Thanksgiving in jail: Colorado law enforcement heightening DUI patrols for the holiday