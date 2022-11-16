Police: Stolen car crashes into Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody after crashing into a Colorado Springs Utilities vehicle while joyriding in a stolen car.

The collision was reported just after 10:30 Tuesday night in the intersection of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Charlotte Parkway on the northeast side of the city. Witnesses told police they saw some kids jump out of the car and run away following the collision.

“A short time later, officers located the driver and a passenger from the suspect vehicle. The driver was taken into custody for motor vehicle theft and traffic-related offenses,” police said.

Because the suspect is under 18, their name is being withheld. The vehicle they were reportedly driving was stolen out of El Paso County; police have not released the make or model.

It’s unclear how much damage was caused to the utility vehicle, but no serious injuries were reported.

