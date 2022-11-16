‘Not unexpected’: Fiona the hippo has been mating with partner Tucker

Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at...
Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the Zoo says it was expected to happen at some point.(Cincinnati Zoo: Lisa Hubbard)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – The world’s most famous hippo has been mating with a new partner.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo, Fiona the hippo has been mating with Tucker, something that wasn’t unexpected.

However, the zoo said Fiona is on birth control, so there won’t be any baby hippos anytime soon.

Tucker arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2021 from San Francisco to mate with Bibi, Fiona’s mom. The pair welcomed baby Fritz, who the zoo calls a big ball of energy.

Now, Tucker’s attention seems to have turned to Fiona, but the zoo says it was expected to happen at some point.

“Fiona, and all hippos, are very aware of when they need to surface for a breath. She can maneuver away from Tucker if she needs to,” the zoo said.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
‘Volatile’ chemicals cause concern during firefight at Colorado Springs business
Matt Smiley of Lake City poses for a photo with the new state record brook trout he caught Oct....
Another record-breaking brook trout caught in Colorado this year
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea

Latest News

church leaders say the Respect for Marriage Act is a way to protect the rights of LGBTQ...
Mormon church supports legislation for gay marriage
The water main is at Cheyenne Road and Corona Avenue.
Water main break floods streets in southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
US Supreme Court clears way for Arizona prisoner’s execution
Police activity in Colorado Springs 11/15/22.
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death