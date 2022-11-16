MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing teenager in El Paso County.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Jaylyn Edmonds. Edmonds reportedly left her home in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-390-5555.

Have you seen Jaylyn Edmonds? She's a missing and endangered 16 year old girl who left her home yesterday in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in Security/Widefield. Please call 719-390-5555 if you see her. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/IXJ5srQXZN — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 16, 2022

