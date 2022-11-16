MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area

Missing teen.
Missing teen.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing teenager in El Paso County.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of 16-year-old Jaylyn Edmonds. Edmonds reportedly left her home in the 4000 block of Goulet Way in the Security-Widefield area on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-390-5555.

