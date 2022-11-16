MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado Springs mother went missing, police are reaching out to the public for help with the missing person case.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Edith Bernice Lehnerz. She was 38 went she was reported missing in 1995 on Nov. 16. Police say family members reported her missing after she didn’t make it to a friend’s house.

“Ms. Lehnerz has a medical condition involving her heart and was on medication,” police wrote on a missing person poster. “She had just given birth to a child prior to her disappearance and was last seen wearing pinkish clear round glasses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

