MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother

Edith Lehernz
Edith Lehernz(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado Springs mother went missing, police are reaching out to the public for help with the missing person case.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Edith Bernice Lehnerz. She was 38 went she was reported missing in 1995 on Nov. 16. Police say family members reported her missing after she didn’t make it to a friend’s house.

“Ms. Lehnerz has a medical condition involving her heart and was on medication,” police wrote on a missing person poster. “She had just given birth to a child prior to her disappearance and was last seen wearing pinkish clear round glasses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

CSPD Missing Persons: Edith Lehernz On November 20, 1995, 38-year-old Edith Bernice Lehnerz was reported missing by...

Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
‘Volatile’ chemicals cause concern during firefight at Colorado Springs business
Matt Smiley of Lake City poses for a photo with the new state record brook trout he caught Oct....
Another record-breaking brook trout caught in Colorado this year
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea

Latest News

Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
Homeless reportedly caused large commercial structure fire in Colorado Springs
FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Snow chances late Thursday
Staying cold with snow likely late Thursday
The water main is at Cheyenne Road and Corona Avenue.
Water main break floods streets in southwest Colorado Springs neighborhood