FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t sharing any information publicly about an incident in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Authorities had a road blocked off in the area of Grant Avenue and Caramillo Street east of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. As of 11:30 a.m., the FBI was still on scene conducting some type of operation or investigation.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized activity in support of an ongoing investigation,” Vikki Migoya the Public Affairs Officer with the FBI Denver wrote to 11 News. No additional details can be provided at this time.”

As more information become available, this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
‘Volatile’ chemicals cause concern during firefight at Colorado Springs business
Matt Smiley of Lake City poses for a photo with the new state record brook trout he caught Oct....
Another record-breaking brook trout caught in Colorado this year
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea

Latest News

Missing teen.
MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area
Don’t spend Thanksgiving in jail: Colorado law enforcement heightening DUI patrols for the holiday
Snow chances late Thursday
Staying cold with snow likely late Thursday
Colorado has been seeing an increase in traffic deaths
Colorado could break deadly record as traffic fatalities continue to rise