FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t sharing any information publicly about an incident in Colorado Springs on Wednesday.

Authorities had a road blocked off in the area of Grant Avenue and Caramillo Street east of the Patty Jewett Golf Course. As of 11:30 a.m., the FBI was still on scene conducting some type of operation or investigation.

“The FBI is conducting court-authorized activity in support of an ongoing investigation,” Vikki Migoya the Public Affairs Officer with the FBI Denver wrote to 11 News. No additional details can be provided at this time.”

