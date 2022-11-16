Don’t spend Thanksgiving in jail: Colorado law enforcement heightening DUI patrols for the holiday

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement want to ensure there are no empty seats at the table this Thanksgiving.

With traffic deaths approaching all-time highs in both Colorado Springs and the state as a whole, authorities are showing zero tolerance towards anyone who makes the selfish decision to drink and drive.

“Driving impaired isn’t a mistake, it’s a crime. With so many safe-ride options available, you should never make the choice of driving under the influence,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

In 2021, 16 people were killed in crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday. Nearly a third of those deadly cashes involved intoxicated drivers.

In an effort to prevent similar tragedies next week, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement are kicking off a DUI enforcement period starting Thursday and running through the end of the month. During this period, more law enforcement will be out on the roads ready to catch anyone who shouldn’t be behind the wheel.

“Enjoying holiday traditions is a top priority for Coloradans over Thanksgiving. One of those traditions should be making it home safely and avoiding driving impaired,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Although most people do the right thing, we encourage everyone, even if they are going a short distance, to make a plan and follow through with it. A DUI arrest should never be a part of your holiday.”

If you are pulled over for being under the influence, you will have to pay at least $13,000 in fines and penalties, you coyld lose your license, have your car impounded, and have to pay court costs. And that’s the good outcome. On a worst case, you could lose your life -- or have to live with the fact that you claimed someone else’s. To date in 2022, there have been a total of 226 impaired driving fatalities on Colorado roads.

The worst counties in Colorado for deadly DUI crashes.
The worst counties in Colorado for deadly DUI crashes.(CDOT)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash closes Academy in both directions 11/14/22.
Man hit, killed by car after not using crosswalk near busy Colorado Springs intersection Monday night
Capt. Morgan Taylor
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
Firefighters on the scene of a commercial fire north of Fillmore Street on Nov. 15. 2022.
‘Volatile’ chemicals cause concern during firefight at Colorado Springs business
Matt Smiley of Lake City poses for a photo with the new state record brook trout he caught Oct....
Another record-breaking brook trout caught in Colorado this year
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea

Latest News

Missing teen.
MISSING: Teen last seen Tuesday in Security-Widefield area
FBI activity in Colorado Springs.
FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
Snow chances late Thursday
Staying cold with snow likely late Thursday
Colorado has been seeing an increase in traffic deaths
Colorado could break deadly record as traffic fatalities continue to rise