Don’t spend Thanksgiving in jail: Colorado law enforcement heightening DUI patrols for the holiday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement want to ensure there are no empty seats at the table this Thanksgiving.

With traffic deaths approaching all-time highs in both Colorado Springs and the state as a whole, authorities are showing zero tolerance towards anyone who makes the selfish decision to drink and drive.

“Driving impaired isn’t a mistake, it’s a crime. With so many safe-ride options available, you should never make the choice of driving under the influence,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

In 2021, 16 people were killed in crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday. Nearly a third of those deadly cashes involved intoxicated drivers.

In an effort to prevent similar tragedies next week, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement are kicking off a DUI enforcement period starting Thursday and running through the end of the month. During this period, more law enforcement will be out on the roads ready to catch anyone who shouldn’t be behind the wheel.

“Enjoying holiday traditions is a top priority for Coloradans over Thanksgiving. One of those traditions should be making it home safely and avoiding driving impaired,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Although most people do the right thing, we encourage everyone, even if they are going a short distance, to make a plan and follow through with it. A DUI arrest should never be a part of your holiday.”

If you are pulled over for being under the influence, you will have to pay at least $13,000 in fines and penalties, you coyld lose your license, have your car impounded, and have to pay court costs. And that’s the good outcome. On a worst case, you could lose your life -- or have to live with the fact that you claimed someone else’s. To date in 2022, there have been a total of 226 impaired driving fatalities on Colorado roads.

The worst counties in Colorado for deadly DUI crashes. (CDOT)

